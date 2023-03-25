Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

