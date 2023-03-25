Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU opened at $80.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.