Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $262,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

