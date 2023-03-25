Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

