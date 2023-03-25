Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

