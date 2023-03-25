Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $149.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

