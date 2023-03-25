Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

