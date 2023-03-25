Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

MRK stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

