Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

