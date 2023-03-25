Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

