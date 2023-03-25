Romano Brothers AND Company Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VGK stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

