Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.30.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,089 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,440 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

