Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 296 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

