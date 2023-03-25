Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 570 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,023,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,169,000 after buying an additional 68,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 268,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

PKG stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

