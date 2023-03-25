Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

