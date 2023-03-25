Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 575 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.