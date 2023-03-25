Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.28 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zimmer Biomet Price Performance
ZBH stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.30.
Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
