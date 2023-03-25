Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Cut by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

