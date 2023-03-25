Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

