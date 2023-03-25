Romano Brothers AND Company Raises Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company owned approximately 0.05% of Lumentum worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumentum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.39 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

