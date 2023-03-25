DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

