Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 17th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

