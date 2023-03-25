Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 17th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulton Financial (FULTP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.