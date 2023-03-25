Arena REIT (ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on May 3rd

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

