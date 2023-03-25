Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.60 Per Share

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Invesco Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Asia Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

IAT stock opened at GBX 336 ($4.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Invesco Asia Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 279.06 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 376 ($4.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 359.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 335.17. The firm has a market cap of £224.62 million, a PE ratio of -610.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

