Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (SWEF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on April 21st

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.48. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 86.68 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.60 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £363.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,840.00.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

