Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (SWEF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on April 21st

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.13) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.48. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 86.68 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.60 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £363.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,840.00.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

