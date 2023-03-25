Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on April 19th

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MOV opened at $27.78 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $622.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.19.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 166.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Movado Group by 233.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Movado Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

