Gale Pacific Limited (GAP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Gale Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06.

About Gale Pacific

Further Reading

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening, architectural shading, and commercial agricultural/horticultural fabric products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand; face masks under the GALE GUARD brand; and window furnishings, such as a range of venetian and roller blinds, as well as curtain accessories for hanging curtains under the Zone Interiors brand.

