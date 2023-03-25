Gale Pacific Limited (GAP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Gale Pacific Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.06.
About Gale Pacific
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gale Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gale Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.