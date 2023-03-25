Sopheon plc (SPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.25 on July 7th

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sopheon Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sopheon stock opened at GBX 650 ($7.98) on Friday. Sopheon has a 1 year low of GBX 475 ($5.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 719 ($8.83). The firm has a market cap of £69.10 million, a PE ratio of -13,000.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 622.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 601.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Sopheon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory Coticchia purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £23,660 ($29,055.63). Insiders own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.