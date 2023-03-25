Ternium S.A. (TX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.80 on May 15th

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

