JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of MATE stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £72.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1,200.00. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.10 ($1.28). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.82.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

