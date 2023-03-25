Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MEDGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

Medifast has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medifast to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. Medifast has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $197.19.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Medifast (NYSE:MED)

