Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

Medifast has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medifast to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.75. Medifast has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $197.19.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

