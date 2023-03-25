Givaudan SA (GVDNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.90 on April 12th

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8962 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Givaudan Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GVDNY opened at $64.87 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $86.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,096.67.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.