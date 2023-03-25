Safestyle UK plc (SFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Safestyle UK Trading Down 0.2 %

SFE opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.95. The company has a market capitalization of £34.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.37. Safestyle UK has a 52 week low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

