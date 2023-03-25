Safestyle UK plc (SFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Safestyle UK Trading Down 0.2 %
SFE opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.95. The company has a market capitalization of £34.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.37. Safestyle UK has a 52 week low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.
Safestyle UK Company Profile
