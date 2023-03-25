Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
