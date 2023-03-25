Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

