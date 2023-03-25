Czech National Bank Purchases 1,182 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

KMI stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

