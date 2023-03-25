Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 622.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

