Czech National Bank Acquires 485 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,378.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average of $232.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

