Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after buying an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $35,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.43 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

