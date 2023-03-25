Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells 1,705 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

International Paper Stock Up 1.1 %

IP stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.