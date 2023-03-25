Czech National Bank Has $3.13 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,199,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

