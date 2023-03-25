Jennifer Hyman Sells 23,303 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $59,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,287.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $87,731.55.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87.
Rent the Runway Trading Down 10.8 %
NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.