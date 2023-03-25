Jennifer Hyman Sells 23,303 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $59,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,287.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 16th, Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $87,731.55.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

RENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

