Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 4,312 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

