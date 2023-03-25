Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Sells $46,668.15 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $46,668.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 281,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PowerSchool

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

