Rebecca Chavez Sells 3,983 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $230,588,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

