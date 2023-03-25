Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,752 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. MKM Partners cut their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.
Shares of ZS opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $253.74.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
