Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,752 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. MKM Partners cut their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $253.74.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.