Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,459 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 207,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

SCHW opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

