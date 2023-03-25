Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $227.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.73. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

