Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $377,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

AZO stock opened at $2,329.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,446.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,392.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

