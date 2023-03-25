Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $79,881.18 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $10,026,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

